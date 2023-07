CAVE CULTURE I worked in the city for 10 years but still couldn’t afford a house – so I dug myself a CAVE and created my dream home A HANDYMAN who grew bored of living in the city moved out into the countryside and dug himself a CAVE. The DIY expert - who calls himself Mr Tiger - has charted the construction of his dream subterranean home on his channels on YouTube and Ixigua. 6 Mr Tiger's cave home is dug into the side of a mountain in Sichuan, China 6 He used a drill to dig out his cave...