The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Air Force general says 'Judeo-Christian' roots will help the U.S. military's ethical use of AI

July 23, 2023
Source: washingtonexaminer.com washingtonexaminer.com
News Snapshot:
An Air Force general spurred backlash this week when he asserted that the U.S. military can more ethically utilize artificial intelligence than other nations, citing “Judeo-Chrisitian” values. Three-star Lt. General Richard G. Moore’s comment came in response to a question about the Pentagon's views on autonomous warfare during a Hudson Institute event Thursday. ELECTRIC VEHICLES STRUGGLE TO HOLD UP AMID HEAT WAVE ROASTING US “Regardless of what your beliefs are, our society is a Judeo-Christian society, and we have a moral compass. Not everybody does,” Moore said during the panel, titled "Sharpening the Air Force’s Cyber and Spectrum Edge." Lt....
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter