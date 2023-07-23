Air Force general says 'Judeo-Christian' roots will help the U.S. military's ethical use of AI

An Air Force general spurred backlash this week when he asserted that the U.S. military can more ethically utilize artificial intelligence than other nations, citing “Judeo-Chrisitian” values. Three-star Lt. General Richard G. Moore’s comment came in response to a question about the Pentagon's views on autonomous warfare during a Hudson Institute event Thursday. ELECTRIC VEHICLES STRUGGLE TO HOLD UP AMID HEAT WAVE ROASTING US “Regardless of what your beliefs are, our society is a Judeo-Christian society, and we have a moral compass. Not everybody does,” Moore said during the panel, titled "Sharpening the Air Force’s Cyber and Spectrum Edge." Lt....