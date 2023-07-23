China’s race for growth is fading. So too is its dream of middle-class security

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are both putting faith in a five-point plan. Never knowingly undersold, China’s government announced last week that it’s going for a 31-point strategy. Last week, there were alarmed faces in Beijing at the news that its GDP had improved by just 0.8% in the second quarter of 2023, prompting a sense that China’s economy needs a rapid boost. For the past few years, the private sector has been a target for high-profile crackdowns by the Chinese Communist party (CCP), worried that companies such as Tencent and Alibaba were enjoying too high a profile. Now, it...