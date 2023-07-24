‘Sensitivities over tech transfer will persist for some time to come’

Keshap, who was the top American diplomat in India in 2020, identified advanced technologies and cybersecurity as target areas for cooperation between the two nations. Additionally, emerging initiatives such as INDUS-X, which seek to boost collaboration among startups, will be a key focus, he said. Keshap emphasized the need for smoother procurement processes and increased predictability on the part of the Indian government while acknowledging that sensitivities over technology transfer, which remains a key Indian demand that America has struggled to meet, will persist for some time to come. Edited excerpts: What is your view on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s...