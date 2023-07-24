PSA: Ubisoft is deleting "inactive accounts" and the games those accounts have bought

Do you have a lot of games sitting in your Ubisoft account? You should keep an eye on your email, then – miss the chance to "cancel your account closure", and you may see your account deleted, and all your games with it. That's according to a new social media post that's doing the rounds, showing a genuine email from Ubisoft telling Twitter user PC_enjoyer that if they don't log into their account in the next 30 days and click on the Cancel Account Closure link, their account, and the games attached to it, may be deleted. "We noticed that...