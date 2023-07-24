The Largest And Most Powerful Wind Turbine Ever Built Is Now Operational

News about switching to greener energy sources is always good news, and this certainly counts: The world's largest wind turbine constructed to date is now up and running and contributing to the power grid in China. The MySE 16-260 earns its largest-ever tag thanks to its rotor diameter of 260 meters (853 feet) and its swept area of 53,902 square meters (580,196 square feet); it's also the most powerful wind turbine we've seen so far, offering 16 megawatts of power. Here are some more stats: The central tower stands some 152 meters (499 feet) tall, and the generator weighs 349...