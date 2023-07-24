Philippines-born Bossjob expands to Japan

Bossjob, the chat-first career platform for professional hiring in Southeast Asia, said it will launch its service in the Japanese market, facilitating Japanese companies hiring international talents with its 2.9 million users in the region. The recruitment platform, which recently raised a $5-million seed fund, will provide Japanese companies with a limited-time free policy aimed to assist them in recruiting talents from different countries through an enhanced user experience with its AI + direct chat model. “Japanese companies exhibit a high demand for talent. We aim to meet this need by providing efficient talent services that prioritize superior user experience,”...