Tencent is buying a majority stake in Techland

What you need to know Chinese entertainment and tech conglomerate Tencent is investing in Dying Light developer Techland, acquiring a majority of shares in the company. Techland will retain ownership of its IP, which including the Dying Light zombie survival games and a still-unrevealed upcoming fantasy game. Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka says that Techland will maintain creative freedom and "continue to operate the way we believe is right." Another big developer is being (mostly) acquired. Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka shared on Monday that Tencent will be heavily investing in the company, acquiring the majority of shares in Techland. "Teaming up...