ASX to rise; Tech giant earnings under scrutiny

On Wall Street, markets climbed as investors bet on sectors beyond technology. Microsoft, Google-owner Alphabet and Meta are all due to report this week and their earnings will show whether their stocks justify sky-high valuations. The Nasdaq has rallied 34 per cent so far this year, outperforming its peers as rate-sensitive megacap growth companies rose but lagged its peers on Monday. Meanwhile nvestors are looking further afield. “What you’re seeing now is people broadening the breadth of the market,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Centre for Financial Research. “People are starting to maybe...