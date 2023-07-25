Motherson acquires German polymer parts maker Dr Schneider for €118 million

New Delhi: In its second international acquisition this month, auto parts maker Samwardhana Motherson International on Monday said it will take over German high-end polymer parts maker Dr Schneider's business at an enterprise value of €118 million. The acquisition will expand Motherson's footprint in the interior polymers business with enhanced offerings in premium lighting panels and air vents. The deal follows Motherson's acquisition of Honda's Yachiyo sunroof business earlier this month. The acquisition fits in with promoter Vivek Chaand Sehgal's strategy to chart growth via aggressive inorganic acquisition opportunities. The company has already acquired more than two dozen domestic and...