Wildfires 'impossible' without manmade climate change The wildfires are fuelled by heatwaves that would have been impossible without manmade climate change, experts have said. It is responsible for record temperatures in China, at over 52C, and in Pheonix, Arizona, where there have been reports of people dying after suffering burns from super-heated pavements and roads, the World Weather Attribution (WWA) said. The group of scientists from the UK and the Netherlands said the heatwaves will get hotter and happen more frequently until the world stops burning fossil fuels. "The world hasn't stopped burning fossil fuels, the climate continues to warm...