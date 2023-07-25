Qin Gang: China's outspoken foreign minister removed from office after weeks of unexplained absence

China's outspoken foreign minister - who has not been seen publicly for a month - has been removed from office and replaced by his predecessor. Chinese state media gave no reason for Qin Gang's removal but it comes after speculation over his personal affairs and political rivalries. The foreign ministry has provided no information about Mr Qin's status, in keeping with the ruling Communist Party's standard approach to personnel matters. He has been replaced by Wang Yi amid a foreign backlash against China's increasingly aggressive foreign policy. Mr Qin was a chief proponent of the policy. He was last seen...