BRICS can work to list terrorist outfits under the UN counter-terrorism sanctions regime: NSA Doval

In a veiled attack on China, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday said the BRICS group could work together on listing terrorists and their proxies under the UN counter-terrorism sanctions regime and underlined that the process should be free from politics and double standards. Doval made the remarks during the meeting of the National Security Advisors of BRICS nations, where China was represented by Wang Yi, a member of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) Political Bureau and Director of the Office of the CPC Foreign Affairs Commission. Wang was reappointed as China's Foreign Minister on Tuesday. China...