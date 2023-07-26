The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

The growing list of Chinese elites who disappear but later resurface subdued

July 26, 2023
Source: theguardian.com theguardian.com
News Snapshot:
Qin Gang, China’s erstwhile foreign minister, has officially been replaced by Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, in a surprise reshuffle that provided a sliver of clarity regarding Qin’s mysterious month-long absence. But many questions remain unanswered. On Tuesday, the standing committee of China’s National People’s Congress convened a surprise session. The brief readout of the meeting stated that Qin had been removed as foreign minister, stalling, for now, the career of a former rising star of the Chinese Communist party (CCP) and close adviser to Xi Jinping, China’s leader. Qin has not participated in any official events since 25 June....
