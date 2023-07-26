The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Climate change is the next mega-shock coming for markets and the economy, think tank says

July 26, 2023
News Snapshot:
A man sunbathes on rocks at a beach in Melbourne. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas Climate change is the next mega-shock about to hit markets, a report from Chatham House said. The UK-based think tank warned a series of disasters could hit the economy due to global warming. "Whatever the reasons for the markets' current equanimity on climate risks, a sharp adjustment looks increasingly probable." Climate change is the next shock coming for the global economy, and markets are in for a sharp adjustment as temperature-related headwinds take their toll, according to the Chatham House. The London-based think tank warned of a series...
