The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones to challenge Apple’s premium dominance

July 26, 2023
Source: theglobeandmail.com theglobeandmail.com
News Snapshot:
Open this photo in gallery: Samsung Electronics’ new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 foldable smartphones, in Seoul, South Korea, on July 26.KIM HONG-JI/Reuters Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest foldable smartphones on Wednesday, keeping prices around the same level three years in a row as it seeks to challenge Apple’s AAPL-Q dominance in the premium market. The world’s largest smartphone maker pioneered the segment in 2019, betting that it would appeal to consumers looking for a bigger screen to consume content, while its foldable displays keep the overall phone size compact. Foldable phones remain a niche product category,...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter