Global VC investment remains muted, falling to US$77.4bil across 7,783 deals in Q2’23

KPMG Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse shows AI startups still hot VC deals in Asia drop from US$22.9bil across 3.1k deals to US$20.1bil Chock full of data professional services firm KPMG issued its Venture Pulse Q2’23 report of the state of global venture capital investment with the headline figure showing that VC funding dropped for the sixth consecutive quarter in Q2’2023 – falling from US$86.2 billion (RM392.1 billion) across 10,121 deals in Q1’23 to US$77.4 billion (RM352.1 billion) across 7783 deals in Q2’23. [RM1 = US$0.219] Increasing interest rates, stubbornly high inflation, domestic and geopolitical challenges - and including the protracted...