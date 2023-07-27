Samsung 89-inch Micro LED TV hits South Korean market at $100,000

What you need to know Samsung debuted a $100,000 TV in South Korea. The 89-inch TV features Micro LED technology designed to enhance your viewing experience significantly. Purchasing this unit will also get you a Freestyle portable projector package, Freestyle portable projector package, an 85-inch The Frame TV, and an HW-QN990C 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar. The company is looking to expand the Micro LED lineup to 76, 101, and 114-inch in a bid to provide customers with a wide array of options. If you're in the market for a new TV and have some extra change to spare, this 89-inch...