'I hope the Canadians are watching': U.S. senator tees off on Canada's military spending

A senior U.S. military figure has agreed to have tough conversations with Canada about defence spending when he takes over a binational military body. Lt.-Gen. Gregory Guillot was speaking during a U.S. Senate hearing Wednesday to confirm his nomination as the next head of North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD). His comments came after a Republican senator chastised, at length, what he called Canada's insufficient military spending and said he hoped there were Canadians watching the hearing. "Can you commit to us to having those tough conversations with your Canadian counterparts?" Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska asked the nominee. "Yes,...