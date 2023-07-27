ECB mulls a September hike; DAA’s company car; and Elon’s latest ‘comic book’ move

The European Central Bank in Frankfurt. The spotlight today will be on signals the bank might offer on its next move on interest rates. Photograph: Ronald Wittek/EPA The European Central Bank (ECB) will keep the door open for another rate increase in September, after pushing through a widely-flagged hike on Thursday that will push up borrowing costs for households and businesses, according to analysts. Peter Flanagan and Joe Brennan have more on this, while Cliff Taylor identifies the borrowers who will be hardest hit by Thursday’s decision and in the future. Government rules dictated that State airports company DAA provide...