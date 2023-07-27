Kim gave Shoigu a tour of a defence expo featuring Pyongyang’s banned ballistic missiles as both sides pledged to boost ties. The meeting would deepen the ties between the two countries, the report said. Shoigu handed Kim a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the report said. Kim in turn thanked Putin for sending a military delegation led by Shoigu, adding the meeting deepened the “strategic and traditional” relations between North Korea and Russia. The Russian delegation and a Chinese delegation including Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong arrived in North Korea this week for the 70th anniversary of...