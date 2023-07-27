Blinken Woos New Zealand to 'Engage' in AUKUS Pact with Eye on China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday raised the possibility of New Zealand and other nations taking part in the AUKUS defence pact, cooperation that could rile Wellington’s key trade partner China. “The door’s very much open for New Zealand and other partners to engage as they see appropriate going forward," Blinken said, as Wellington mulls cooperation on non-nuclear aspects of the joint Australia-UK-US accord. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday said New Zealand was “open to conversations" about a possible role in AUKUS, so long as it did not relate to the development of nuclear-powered submarines....