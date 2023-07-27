ASUS is developing GPUs without power cables (with a catch)

What you need to know ASUS is developing GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards powered by a proprietary slot on a new motherboard style. The new cards will require a 'Back to Future' (BTF) motherboard featuring the appropriate GC_HPWR connectors alongside a traditional PCIe x16 slot. Mass production for the ASUS cards and BTF motherboards is planned for late 2023 in the Fall. It's not the first time ASUS has discussed its plans for cable-free graphics cards, as Tom's Hardware reported the notion of replacing 16-pin PCIe power cables with a more discreet replacement back in May. Still, ASUS presented a...