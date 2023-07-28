Next up: legal, bureaucracy and currency reforms’

NEW DELHI : Reforming India’s administrative machinery and the legal system, along with making the rupee a hard currency, widely accepted for global transactions, are top on the government’s next reform agenda, said Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council. In an interview, Sanyal said that maintaining macroeconomic stability and taking care of the bottom of the pyramid are the two key pillars of the government’s economic management strategy. Edited excerpts: How do you see the Indian economy faring in the coming quarters? Our GDP (gross domestic product) rowth will be somewhere in the 6.5-7%...