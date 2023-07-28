Bespin Global Appoints New CEO, Sunny Kim

Sunny Kim joined Bespin Global in 2018 and lead the company’s expansion into the U.S. market since 2021 Kim’s extensive knowledge and global experience will help drive Bespin Global’s rapid growth and create synergies between its overseas bases SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bespin Global( https://www.bespinglobal.com/ ), a multi-cloud operations management company, announced that Sunny Kim, CEO of Bespin Global U.S. was appointed as its new CEO. In his new role, Mr. Kim will be responsible for positioning Bespin Global as a global cloud MSP managing cloud MSP businesses in Korea, US, China, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia....