Are There Laws and Regulations Controlling AI?

This post is part of Lifehacker’s “Living With AI” series: We investigate the current state of AI, walk through how it can be useful (and how it can’t), and evaluate where this revolutionary tech is heading next. Read more here. Generative AI tools like ChatGPT seem to be on the verge of taking over the world, and the world has been scrambling to figure out how to respond. While there are some laws and regulations in place around the globe that seek to reign in and control this impressive technology, they are far from universal. Instead, we need to look...