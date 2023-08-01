Why Samsung Didn’t Redesign the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

The general buzz on Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is that the design of the book-style foldable is too similar to the Z Fold 4. Sure, the Z Fold 5 has a redesigned hinge that folds gap-free, a nifty case accessory that stows away a dramatically slimmer S Pen, and the latest Snapdragon chip, but it seems like everyone had hoped Samsung would make the tall and skinny Z Fold form factor shorter and wider — like the Oppo Find N/N2 or the Google Pixel Fold. Samsung disagrees with the demands. For this year, at least. Samsung could have...