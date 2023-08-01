Is Suncor Stock a Buy?

Suncor (TSX:SU) is underperforming its peers in the Canadian energy sector. Investors with a contrarian strategy are wondering if SU stock is now undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio. Oil price outlook Oil prices are catching a new tailwind after slumping for most of the past year. At the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate oil trades for close to US$81 per barrel compared to less than US$70 near the end of June. The reversal is due to traders becoming more bullish on demand. Inflation numbers for...