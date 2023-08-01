The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China limits drone exports over fears they are being used in Ukraine conflict

August 1, 2023
China is to limit the export of long-range drones over fears they are being converted for military use in Ukraine. Beijing says it will limit the export of some high-performance civilian devices due to the "increasing risk" that they are being used for "non-peaceful purposes". Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of targetting civilian buildings with drone strikes in recent days, including one on Moscow's financial district, which a Kremlin spokesperson likened to 9/11. Xi Jinping's government has officially adopted a position of neutrality over Russia's invasion of Ukraine - despite its friendly ties with Moscow. Chinese firm...
