Zoo in China denies sun bears are humans in costume

HONG KONG — A zoo in eastern China has denied suggestions that its bears are in fact people dressed in costumes, after a video of one standing like a human went viral on social media. Footage of the Malayan sun bear standing on its hind legs sparked speculation on the Chinese internet over the weekend, but the zoo in the eastern province of Zhejiang insisted it really is a bear — just a little smaller and different to the ones we’re used to. “Some people think I stand like a human, and it seems that you don’t understand me that...