Opium wars and Shylock: Despite official ‘welcome’ to Yellen, what her visit reveals about anti-Semitism in China

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing last month has been much talked about, as a step towards a possible “thaw” in US-China ties. However, what hasn’t attracted much attention is the chasm the visit exposed between rival schools of thought in China, about how to deal with the current “anti-China” US administration. In the official narrative, led by the Communist Party of China (CCP) mouthpiece news agency Xinhua, Yellen’s visit has been presented as “candid, productive, in-depth, and constructive” (Xinhua, July 13). The overall tone in the official media has been civil towards Yellen, with her being described...