Volkswagen in talks with Leapmotor on tech tie-up for Jetta brand

Published Aug 02, 2023 04:08AM ET Updated Aug 02, 2023 04:21AM ET 2/2 © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen ID.7 vehicle is pictured during the 63rd annual general meeting of Volkswagen AG in Berlin, Germany, May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo 2/2 VOWG_p -1.20% Add to/Remove from Watchlist BEIJING (Reuters) -Volkswagen is in talks with Chinese electric vehicle startup Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology about the possibility of cooperation for Volkswagen (ETR: )'s Jetta brand, a Chinese media outlet reported on Wednesday, citing sources. A joint venture between VW and state-owned Chinese automaker FAW Group could "buy" a platform of EV technologies...