2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Diesel Debuts In Europe, Mild Hybrid Due 2025

The Toyota Land Cruiser 250 has touched down in Europe where it will be offered with a different engine. While the North American and Chinese versions get a turbo 2.4-liter gasoline mill with an electric motor for a combined 326 hp and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque, the version available in Western Europe (and Australia) boasts a diesel. The 2.8-liter unit is good for 201 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) sent via a new eight-speed automatic transmission. Retaining the "Prado" name in some markets, the new diesel-fueled Land Cruiser will be able to tow 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds)....