US House panel probes BlackRock, MSCI on China investment flow

US lawmakers are probing American investment flows facilitated by BlackRock and MSCI to Chinese companies that Washington has sanctioned, a congressional panel announced Tuesday. The investigation followed a discovery that asset manager BlackRock and investment index provider MSCI "invest or enable the investment of Americans' savings into dozens of blacklisted Chinese companies," the bipartisan House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) said on its website. These firms are targeted over what Washington says is their threat to US national security or support of the CCP's human rights abuses. Letters from the committee's chairman Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican,...