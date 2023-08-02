Evening Update: Meta begins to end news access for Canadians on Facebook, Instagram

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories: Meta announced today that it is officially moving to end access to news on Facebook and Instagram in Canada in advance of Bill C-18, the Online News Act, taking effect. The company says the change will take place over the course of the next few weeks. Until now, Meta was running a test that limited news access for up to 5 per cent of its users. It means that Canadians will not be able to view or share links to news articles and other content by Canadian and international publishers or broadcasters...