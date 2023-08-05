DNL began FY24 with a promising performance amidst macro-economic challenges

Deepak Nitrite Limited ('DNL'), one of the fastest growing and trusted chemical intermediates companies in India, announces its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Tribute to Shri C. K. Mehta, Founder & Chairman Emeritus • Shri C. K. Mehta envisioned in 1970 - more than 50 years ago, a dream to 'Make in India' - to set up a chemical plant based on indigenous technology at Vadodara, which led to incorporation of Deepak Nitrite Limited • He is credited with leading an able Board and laying the foundation of a strong professionally driven organization on principles of...