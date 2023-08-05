The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

DNL began FY24 with a promising performance amidst macro-economic challenges

August 5, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
Deepak Nitrite Limited ('DNL'), one of the fastest growing and trusted chemical intermediates companies in India, announces its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Tribute to Shri C. K. Mehta, Founder & Chairman Emeritus • Shri C. K. Mehta envisioned in 1970 - more than 50 years ago, a dream to 'Make in India' - to set up a chemical plant based on indigenous technology at Vadodara, which led to incorporation of Deepak Nitrite Limited • He is credited with leading an able Board and laying the foundation of a strong professionally driven organization on principles of...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter