Donald Trump’s cascade of indictments is not helping himself or his Republican rivals

Open this photo in gallery: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, on Aug. 3, in Arlington, Va., after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election.Alex Brandon/The Associated Press Nikki Haley didn’t do what many Republican candidates did after Donald Trump’s most recent indictment. She didn’t rush out a statement. Instead, taking her presidential campaign to a popular radio show in the state that holds the first presidential primary, she said that she had lost count of how many times her rival...