China's top SUV maker to add ChatGPT-like bot into cars

Marking the entry of AI systems into mass-market cars, Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor (GWM) is set to integrate Baidu’s ChatGPT-like AI system, which enables conversation between driver and car. According to South China Morning Post (SCMP). GMW has partnered with technology firm Baidu to produce automobiles integrated with the latter's chatbot tool, Ernie Bot, bolstering a push to make cars more intelligent and user-friendly. Baidu's foundational AI model, the Ernie bot, is being pitched as a Chinese rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT. “Several innovative features have been tested in those vehicles that are being mass-produced. They will be gradually put...