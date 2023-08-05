Intel Meteor Lake turns heads with clock speed leak as hype builds around next-gen CPUs

Intel’s Meteor Lake processors have been the subject of a new leak which shows they could reach impressive boost speeds. As ever with leaks, we must bear in mind that this info comes with heavy baggage. We can’t be sure it’s authentic, and the source – Bilibili in China – is not always the most reliable. Core ULTRA 7: 5.0GhzCore ULTRA 9: 5.0+Ghzhttps://t.co/tcxqWowpKLAugust 5, 2023 See more That said, the leaker, ‘Golden Pig Upgrade’ is a regular on the scene and has been right about things in the past. The rumor was spotted by HXL and shared on Twitter (via...