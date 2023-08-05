The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Bigoted, antisemitic, gross: Rudy Giuliani finds an even lower low

August 5, 2023
Source: theguardian.com theguardian.com
News Snapshot:
‘America’s mayor’ has become a global punchline Rudy Guiliani was once the mayor of New York and the toast of the town. His handling of September 11 garnered him the nickname “America’s mayor” and made him a household name around the world. He received an honorary knighthood from the Queen of England, who wished him “less stress in his life.” He was hugely respected. I know you probably know all this already. I just think it’s worth repeating because Giuliani’s past life seems utterly inconceivable now. The idea that people once took him seriously seems unbelievable. After all, the only...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter