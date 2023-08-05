Bigoted, antisemitic, gross: Rudy Giuliani finds an even lower low

‘America’s mayor’ has become a global punchline Rudy Guiliani was once the mayor of New York and the toast of the town. His handling of September 11 garnered him the nickname “America’s mayor” and made him a household name around the world. He received an honorary knighthood from the Queen of England, who wished him “less stress in his life.” He was hugely respected. I know you probably know all this already. I just think it’s worth repeating because Giuliani’s past life seems utterly inconceivable now. The idea that people once took him seriously seems unbelievable. After all, the only...