Nokia to produce broadband network electronics products in the United States

By bringing the manufacturing of our fiber-optic broadband access products to the U.S., BEAD participants will be able to work with us to bridge the digital divide. We look forward to bringing more Americans online President Biden’s internal economy policy focuses a lot on trying to convince important companies to start producing their products in the United States. Even though that will be a lot more expensive than manufacturing the same products in China, Vietnam or any other countries with cheap labor, it appears that the benefits are greater.Nokia is one of the first big companies to announce the manufacturing...