Reliance Industries Ltd. said it expects shares of its financial services business to be listed soon as the conglomerate seeks to propel its recently carved out unit into India’s largest non-banking lender, leveraging the prowess of the digital and retail businesses. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries seeks the appointment of Mukesh Ambani as chief executive for another 5 years at nil salary according to a company shareholder resolution. Mukesh Ambani in his message to shareholders in the annual report for the financial year that ended March 31 said,“The new entity is expected to unlock value for shareholders and give them an opportunity...