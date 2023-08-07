Indiana tests if the U.S. heartland can transform into a chip hub

Over the past 14 months, Indiana began converting 10,000 acres of corn and bean fields into an innovation park. State leaders met with the CEOs of semiconductor giants in South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. And they hosted top Biden administration officials to show off a $100 million expansion of chip research and development facilities at a local university. The actions were driven by one main goal: to turn Indiana into a microchip manufacturing and research hub, almost from scratch. “We’ve never done anything at this scale,” said Brad Chambers, who was Indiana’s commerce secretary in charge of economic development. “It’s...