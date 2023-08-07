How to cool homes sustainably in sweltering weather

In Switzerland, sales of fans and air conditioning units are increasing, which may contribute to accelerating global warming. AFP read aloud pause X Switzerland is among the countries that will see the greatest relative increase in the need to cool buildings, according to an international study. To beat the heat, more and more people are turning to air conditioning, but there are more sustainable solutions, according an expert. This content was published on August 7, 2023 - 09:00 Luigi Jorio A journalist from Ticino resident in Bern, I write on scientific and social issues with reports, articles, interviews and analysis....