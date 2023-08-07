The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

‘Like playing a computer game’: on the frontline with one of Ukraine’s deadliest drone pilots

August 7, 2023
Source: theguardian.com theguardian.com
News Snapshot:
Before Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Olexsandr, 32, had been an IT guy at a logistics company. “Flextronics company,” he says. “I think you know it because we have a big warehouse in, let me remember, not so far from Manchester: Warrington. I haven’t been.” Today, Olexsandr’s reputation is not built on his skills in fixing software glitches for a multinational company, but on a kill tally that makes him perhaps Ukraine’s deadliest kamikaze drone pilot on the frontline. “I haven’t met anyone who has destroyed more,” he reluctantly admits. Since last May, Olexsandr, who...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter