How Saudi Arabia and UAE learned to stop worrying and love Turkey's Bayraktar drones

August 7, 2023
How Saudi Arabia and UAE learned to stop worrying and love Turkey's Bayraktar drones Bayraktar's Akinci drone on display at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport on April 29. Oguz Yeter/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Saudi Arabia and the UAE have signed multibillion-dollar deals for Turkish drones in recent months. The deals are a sign of the Arab Gulf states' increasing interest in Turkish-made military hardware. The also reflect Turkey's growing desire to sell those countries arms despite other disagreements. It seems Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cannot get enough of Turkey's homegrown military drones. Both countries have signed landmark multibillion-dollar...
