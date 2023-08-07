The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Centre to look into ‘Havana Syndrome’: What it means and the term’s history

August 7, 2023
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
The Central government has told the Karnataka High Court that it will look into the matter of the ‘Havana Syndrome’ in India, in response to a Bengaluru resident’s recent petition. A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Dixit disposed of the petition on July 27 after the Centre’s counsel agreed to examine the case. It directed the Centre to do so within three months. The petitioner had approached the court requesting a writ of mandamus for an enquiry on Havana Syndrome in India and the prevention of high-frequency microwave transmission in India. Havana Syndrome refers to a set of mental health...
