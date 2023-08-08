Samsung’s new 98-inch 8K QLED TV has a panel made by its rival

Your next Samsung TV may not be entirely made by Samsung — especially if you plan on going for a TV that’s larger than 85 inches. According to a new report by FlatPanelsHD , the 98-inch Samsung QN900C that was uncovered last month will be made using parts from Samsung’s biggest rival, TCL. Going by the new moniker, the Samsung QN990C, the 98-inch model will top the Samsung QN900C range and use both Mini-LED lighting and a souped-up 6.4.4 120W sound system. Despite its overwhelming size, the QN990C will still use Samsung’s Infinity One with a small bezel and reduced...