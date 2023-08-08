The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

AMD's Security Flaws, Revenue Dips, Fuel Anxiety

August 8, 2023
News Snapshot:
Listen to this story A group of security researchers from Technical University (TU) Berlin have identified a vulnerability in the AMD-based Media Control Unit in modern Tesla vehicles, allowing them to unlock paid features and gain access to other subsystems. The researchers exploited a known flaw in the AMD processor that controls Tesla’s MCU. The attack targeted the third-generation MCU (MCU-Z), which is based on a custom AMD Ryzen SoC. The researchers employed voltage fault injection (or voltage glitching) and attacked the AMD Ryzen SoC used in MCU-Z‘s Platform Security Processor. This attack granted them root permissions, enabling them to...
