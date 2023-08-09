Globe Climate: Why is Alberta putting a pause on renewables?

If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Climate and all Globe newsletters here. Good afternoon, and welcome to Globe Climate, a newsletter about climate change, environment and resources in Canada. Let’s start off with three stories focused on animals, that aren’t all dismal news. First off, a walrus calf was found alone and miles from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope, but is being bottle fed and receiving round-the-clock “cuddling” from doting animal welfare workers who are trying to keep the one-month-old baby alive. Second, you...